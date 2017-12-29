Israeli tanks, aircraft strike Hamas targets in Gaza after rocket attack

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) tanks and aircraft targeted two Gaza Strip outposts belonging to Hamas in the northern Gaza Strip on Friday in response to rocket fire, the military said. Three rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip towards Israel on Friday morning, the IDF said. Two of the rockets were intercepted by Israel’s Iron Dome missile defense system. Police said that a third rocket struck an Israeli community in the Negev region bordering the Gaza Strip, causing damage to a building but no injuries, the Jerusalem Post reported. Rocket fire from Gaza rose following US President Donald Trump’s decision to formally recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital. However, the last two weeks had seen relative quiet return to the area.