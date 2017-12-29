Taiwan president warns Beijing against ‘military aggression’

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen said on Friday China’s military ambitions are becoming more apparent, adding that tension between Taiwan and the mainland must not be resolved through military force. China suspects Tsai, from the pro-independence Democratic Progressive Party, wants to push for the self-ruled island’s formal independence, a red line for Beijing, Reuters said. Tsai said that over the past year, “the morale of our military is steadily improving.” The president also announced that Taiwan’s annual defense budget “will grow steadily within a reasonable range.”