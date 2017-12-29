State of Russia-US relations one of this year’s biggest disappointments – Kremlin
The current state of relations between Russia and the US is one of the biggest disappointments in the outgoing year, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday. He noted that President Vladimir Putin had repeatedly reaffirmed Moscow’s willingness to build relations on the basis of mutual respect and mutual trust with all countries, including European nations and the US, TASS said. “However, it takes two to tango, as the saying goes,” he said.