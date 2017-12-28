Turkey lifting restrictions on visa services for US citizens – embassy

The Turkish embassy in Washington said on Thursday it had lifted restrictions on visa services for US citizens. The decision was made in response to a move by the US embassy in Ankara to end a months-long visa row between the NATO allies. “We do not find it right for the US to claim it had received assurances from Turkey and misinform US and Turkish publics,” the Turkish embassy said in a statement, adding it had serious concerns regarding the cases of Turkish nationals in the US. The US embassy said earlier on Thursday it would resume all visa services after Turkey had fulfilled high-level assurances on detained local US embassy personnel. The Turkish embassy said it had provided no such assurances, Reuters reports.