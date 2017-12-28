India successfully test-fires domestic-made supersonic interceptor missile

India on Thursday successfully test-fired a domestic-made Advanced Air Defense (AAD) supersonic interceptor missile, capable of destroying any incoming ballistic missile in low altitude, Pti reported. Military sources described the launch from a test range in Odisha as “a direct hit and grand success.” It was the third supersonic interceptor test carried out this year in which an incoming ballistic missile target was successfully intercepted, within 30km altitude of the Earth’s atmosphere by an interceptor, according to the report. The interceptor is a 7.5-meter-long single stage solid rocket-propelled guided missile equipped with a navigation system, a hi-tech computer and an electro-mechanical activator, the military said.