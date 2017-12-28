US military action against N. Korea would lead to catastrophe – Moscow

There is a growing danger of sliding toward an unprovoked conflict on the Korean Peninsula as the situation there is characterized by an unprecedented level of tension, Russian Ambassador-at-Large Oleg Burmistrov said on Thursday. An armed conflict could begin due to accidental circumstances, Sputnik quoted him as saying. In North-East Asia, “so many various weapons have been accumulated, that in itself [the region] is a powder keg,” the ambassador noted. “Even as a result of accidental incidents, the chain reaction of military conflicts may start,” according to Burmistrov. He warned that the implementation of the military option by the US against North Korea to resolve the situation would lead to “a catastrophe of unprecedented scale.”