13 people now reported injured in St. Petersburg blast, 8 still in hospital

A total of thirteen people were injured in Wednesday’s explosion in a storage locker at a busy St. Petersburg supermarket in the northeast of Russia, according to the city’s deputy governor Anna Mityanina. The earlier-reported figure of ten injuries proved to be an underestimate. The condition of five of the eight victims remaining in hospital is of intermediate severity, the rest are in a satisfactory condition. The explosion, equivalent to 200 grams of TNT, was caused by a homemade explosive device filled with lethal fragments. An investigation is currently underway.