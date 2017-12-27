Zimbabwe’s new leader appoints ex-military commander who led power takeover as VP

Zimbabwe’s state-run media say new President Emmerson Mnangagwa has appointed a former military commander as one of his two vice presidents. The naming of Constantino Chiwenga deepens concerns about the military’s close ties with Mnangagwa, who took power last month after Chiwenga led a military takeover, AP said. Longtime leader Robert Mugabe, then the world's oldest head of state, was forced to resign after 37 years in power. Mnangagwa also reportedly appointed former state security minister Kembo Mohadi as his other vice president.