Russia may ink S-400 missile systems deal with India soon – deputy PM

Moscow expects to sign a deal with India soon on the delivery of S-400 air defense missile systems, Russian Deputy PM Dmitry Rogozin told Rossiya 24 TV on Wednesday. India’s PTI news agency reported in mid-December, citing Viktor Kladov of Russia’s Rostec, that Moscow and New Delhi were agreeing the technical details of the contract for the delivery of S-400 long-range surface-to-air missile systems. The negotiations were “at a very advanced stage,” he said at the time, according to TASS. The sides were discussing the price, personnel training, technology transfer and the number of air defense missile systems India will purchase.