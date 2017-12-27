Beijing defends N. Korea sanctions work after report of oil transfer

Beijing has defended its enforcement of UN sanctions against North Korea following reports Chinese ships improperly transferred oil to North Korean vessels at sea. China’s Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, Hua Chunying, said Wednesday Beijing has “completely and strictly” enforced trade restrictions aimed at discouraging North Korea from developing nuclear and missile technology. The South Korean newspaper Chosun Ilbo said this week, citing unidentified officials, that Chinese ships transferred oil to North Korean vessels some 30 times since October.