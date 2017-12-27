Contact lost with 1st Angolan satellite after launch from Baikonur spaceport

Contact has been lost with Angola’s first satellite, AngoSat-1, which was launched on Tuesday from the Baikonur spaceport in Kazakhstan with a Zenit carrier rocket. The ‘Fregat’ upper-stage rocket was regularly in touch with the Angolan satellite in a normal mode after the first round along the Earth’s orbit, and all systems worked properly, a source told Sputnik. However, contact was later “lost and the telemetry ceased to arrive.” The space apparatus was placed into the calculated orbit and remains on it, according to the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD). Russia’s Energia Rocket and Space Corporation, the developer of AngoSat, on Wednesday confirmed the loss of contact with the satellite. The launch of the carrier rocket with Angola’s satellite from Baikonur was postponed several times.