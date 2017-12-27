‘Comfort women’ row with Japan unresolved despite 2015 deal – Seoul

A 2015 agreement with Japan over South Korean women who were forced to work in Japan’s wartime military brothels failed to meet the needs of victims, according to South Korea’s foreign minister. Kang Kyung-wha apologized on Wednesday for the controversial deal as a panel appointed by her unveiled results of an investigation. It concluded the dispute over the “comfort women,” a Japanese euphemism for the women forced to work in wartime brothels, could not be “fundamentally resolved” because the victims’ demand for legal compensation from Japan had not been met, Reuters reports.