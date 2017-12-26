China, Pakistan, Afghanistan to cooperate against terrorism tied to Xinjiang

Foreign ministers from Afghanistan, Pakistan and China, who met in Beijing on Tuesday, agreed to work together to tackle the threat of terrorism tied to China’s vast western Xinjiang region. The first trilateral meeting comes as China steps up investment in its neighboring nations as part of its trillion-dollar One Belt One Road investment initiative, AFP said. Beijing depends on Afghanistan and Pakistan to help control Xinjiang’s borders, where terrorist attacks occur. They are carried out by members of the mostly Muslim Uighur ethnic minority that calls the area home. China disputes the claim.