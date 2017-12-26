Deputy PM Dvorkovich to head Russian govt delegation at Davos economic forum

Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich will head the Russian government delegation to the 48th World Economic Forum, to be held on January 23-26, 2018. The Russian agenda for discussions at the key international consultative platform includes the development of industry and public-private partnership. During the forum in the Swiss Alps, an official residence called Russia House will operate, offering space for meetings and negotiations. It will unite business leaders, politicians, economists, scientists and public figures. Russia House, organized by the country’s largest operator of convention and exhibition events, the Roscongress Foundation, has prepared a busy business and cultural program. The 48th World Economic Forum Annual Meeting’s initiatives are focused on “Creating a Shared Future in a Fractured World.”