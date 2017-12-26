Kremlin says calls to boycott presidential election should be investigated
Calls to boycott the presidential election in Russia scheduled for March 2018 should be checked for compliance with legislation, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday. He was commenting on the stance of activist and blogger Aleksey Navalny, who was denied registration as a presidential candidate, TASS said. “Calls for a boycott should, of course, be thoroughly studied in terms of compliance or contradiction with our legislation,” Peskov said.