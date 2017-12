A JetBlue plane went off the taxiway at Logan Airport in Boston on Christmas night, the low-cost carrier said, as cited by the local media. Flight 50 from Savannah, Georgia, to Boston landed at 7:15 local time and then went into a skid. “We were straight and all of a sudden we started fishtailing. And, yeah, it started getting rough,” passenger Steve Chisholm told ABC-affiliated WCVB news. None of the passengers were injured.