China urges restraint as N. Korea calls UN sanctions ‘war’

Beijing has urged countries to act with restraint and work to ease tensions after North Korea called the latest UN sanctions to target the country “an act of war.” Nations should “exercise restraint and make positive and constructive efforts to de-escalate tensions” on the Korean Peninsula, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said Monday. The UN Security Council unanimously approved tough new sanctions against Pyongyang on Friday in response to its latest launch of a ballistic missile. According to Hua, the resolution emphasizes “not inflicting adverse humanitarian impact” on North Koreans and not affecting regular economic activities and humanitarian assistance.