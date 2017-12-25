Turkey court resumes trial of opposition newspaper staff

The controversial trial of staff from Turkey’s main opposition newspaper Cumhuriyet (Republic) accused of terrorist links resumed Monday, AFP reported. Seventeen current and former writers, cartoonists and executives are accused of supporting three “armed terrorist organizations.” The journalists face up to 43 years in prison, and four of them are already in jail. The daily, which is fiercely critical of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, says the trial is an attempt to silence one of the last independent newspapers in Turkey.