Queen uses Christmas message to honor UK cities hit by terrorist attacks

Queen Elizabeth II has used her annual Christmas message to pay tribute to the way the cities of London and Manchester pulled together after extremist attacks earlier this year. Remarks pre-recorded by the 91-year-old monarch are televised on Christmas Day in the UK and the 51 other Commonwealth countries. Excerpts released by Buckingham Palace indicate Elizabeth praises the “powerful identities” of Manchester, hit by a suicide bomber in May, and London, which endured attacks on Parliament, London Bridge and other landmarks.