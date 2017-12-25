Iran Supreme Court approves researcher's death penalty for spying

Iran’s Supreme Court has approved the death sentence of an Iranian researcher accused of spying for Israel. Ahmad Reza Jalali has been jailed since April 2016. He was shown on state TV earlier this month confessing to providing information to Israel’s Mossad spy agency about Iranian military and nuclear scientists, including two who were assassinated in 2010. The ruling is not subject to appeal, and it is not clear when the sentence will be carried out, AP said.