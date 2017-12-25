Driver rams Germany’s SPD party HQ, suicide bid suspected

A man drove a car at the entrance of the Berlin headquarters of Germany’s Social Democratic Party (SPD) late on Sunday evening. He lightly injured himself in what police said was an apparent suicide attempt, Reuters reports. The car crashed through the first set of glass doors of Willy Brandt House. The vehicle was laden with petrol canisters and gas cartridges. The building’s sprinkler system extinguished the resulting blaze. The man, who was not identified, is 58 years old. The SPD is gearing up for negotiations on governing for another four years in coalition with Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives.