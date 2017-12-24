Swiss president urges referendum to clarify relations with the EU
A “fundamental referendum” would help Switzerland clarify its relationship with the European Union, Doris Leuthard, Swiss President, said on Sunday. ”The bilateral path is important. […] We have to know in which direction to go,” Leuthard told Sonntags Blick newspaper. The statement came after EU granted Swiss stock exchanges only limited access to the bloc earlier this week. Switzerland decried the move as discrimination and promised to retaliate.