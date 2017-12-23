Israeli police detain three Turkish citizens at Al-Aqsa Mosque

Three Turkish tourists were arrested in Jerusalem over an incident that followed Muslim prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque on Friday, an Israeli police spokesman said. The spokesman didn’t elaborate on the circumstances of the incident, Reuters reports. However, eyewitnesses told Turkish Anadolu news agency that the arrests came after a brawl, caused by Israeli security forces demanding worshipers remove their Turkish flag T-shirts before entering the territory of the mosque. Two of those detained were Belgian-Turkish nationals, the agency added. East Jerusalem, West Bank, and Gaza have been gripped by Palestinian protests since December 6, when US President Donald Trump recognized Jerusalem as the Israeli capital.