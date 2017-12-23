90 killed, dozens missing in Philippines mudslides, flooding triggered by storm – officials

Around 90 people have been killed and dozens are missing in mudslides and flooding which hit the southern Philippines as a result of a tropical storm, police and local officials said Saturday. All casualties are reported on the main southern island of Mindanao. “We are still trying to confirm reports of a farming village buried by a mudslide due to heavy rains brought by the typhoon,” Ryan Cabus, an official in Tubod town, said, as cited by Reuters.