Pakistani Islamists reach deal with govt, call off protests that killed 7 & injured 200

Activists supporting the hardline Islamist party, the Tehreek-i-Labaik Ya Rasool Allah, will call off their weeks-long protest after the government agreed to their demands, which included the resignation of Law Minister Zahid Hamid, who stepped down Monday morning. The government yielded to protesters' demands after intense weekend clashes with the activists that left seven people killed and more than 200 wounded. For the past two weeks, members of Tehreek-e-Labaik blocked the main road into Islamabad to protest the wording of an electoral oath in the Elections Act of 2017, where the words "I solemnly swear" had been replaced with "I believe" to accommodate non-Muslim candidates in a majority Muslim country.