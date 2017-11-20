Blast at ArcelorMittal plant in Ghent, Belgium, leaves 1 person dead, 2 injured – reports
One person died and two others were seriously injured after a powerful explosion at the ArcelorMittal plant in the Belgian port city of Ghent on Monday afternoon, RTBF said. There were no reports of toxic fumes after the incident, which police say is now “under control.” No fire followed either, the city officials said, adding that the perimeter of the plant has been blocked and a crisis center has been established.