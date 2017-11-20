President Aoun rejects Arab League implication Lebanon govt ‘supports terrorism’

Lebanon cannot accept suggestions that its government is a partner in acts of terrorism, President Michel Aoun said on Monday. The statement came after the Arab League held Hezbollah responsible for terrorism and noted that the movement was part of Lebanon’s government, Reuters reports. After meeting Arab League Secretary General Ahmed Aboul Gheit in Beirut, Aoun appeared to defend Hezbollah, saying on Twitter that Beirut had the right to defend itself against what he called continual Israeli targeting of Lebanon.