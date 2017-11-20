Romania to buy US Patriot missiles in 2019 in $3.9bn deal – minister

Romania’s defense minister says Bucharest will purchase Patriot missiles worth $3.9 billion from the US in the first half of 2019. Mihai Fifor made the statement after the Defense Committee in Romania’s senate on Monday formally approved the acquisition of the missiles. The decision needs to be approved by the whole upper house. Foreign Minister Teodor Melescanu confirmed Monday that he told US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, who was briefly in Romania last week, that the senate may approve the acquisition this week, AP reported. The missiles could become operational by 2020.