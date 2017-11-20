EU negotiator Barnier says UK must offer Ireland border solutions for Brexit

The EU’s top Brexit negotiator says that is up to the UK to offer solutions on how to settle its border with Ireland, and insisted that it was not up to the EU to offer compromises. Michel Barnier said on Monday that London would need to provide clear proposals soon if they are to find a way for the UK to leave the EU but retain a transparent, open border with Ireland, AP said. “Those who wanted Brexit must offer solutions,” he said. The EU wants “sufficient progress” on the Irish issue, the rights of EU citizens in Britain, and the outstanding bill Britain must pay before the negotiations can progress to future relations next month.