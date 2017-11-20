Pakistani court gives govt 3 days to clear Islamist rally

A Pakistani court has given the government three more days to find a way to break up an Islamist rally near the capital, Islamabad. Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal said on Monday that he pleaded with the court, warning that any use of force could cause “instability.” Two previous deadlines given to the rally organizers – the Tehreek-i-Labaik Ya Rasool Allah party – have expired, AP reports. Islamists began the rally two weeks ago, demanding the removal of Law Minister Zahid Hamid over a recently-omitted reference to the Prophet Mohammed in a constitutional bill. The protesters have camped out at a main intersection outside Islamabad, disrupting life in the city.