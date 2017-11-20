Sudan President Bashir to visit Russia on November 23 – Kremlin aide

President of Sudan Omar al-Bashir will visit Russia on Thursday, November 23, according to Russian Presidential aide Yury Ushakov. “The information about the Thursday meeting has been confirmed,” he said. The presidents of Russia and Sudan will hold a meeting, TASS quoted Ushakov as saying. Sudanese Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Atta Al-Mannan Bakhit said earlier that there were a lot of possibilities for economic cooperation between Khartoum and Moscow. It was not announced what kind of contracts could be signed during Bashir’s upcoming visit to Russia.