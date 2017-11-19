Satellite signals couldn't track missing sub’s location – Argentine navy

The seven satellite calls recently detected by Argentine officials searching for the missing submarine, the ARA San Juan, have not helped determine the vessel's location. The signals were "intermittent and weak," naval commander Gabriel Galeazzi said, as cited by Reuters, and "could not help determine a point on the map to help the search." The failed calls, lasting from four to 36 seconds, were detected on Saturday, but it remains unclear when they were made. US satellite company Iridium Communications, whose device is on board the sub, has said the calls from it were made Wednesday. However, it is possible that the vessel had another company's equipment on board. The San Juan went missing on Wednesday, and an extensive search operation off Argentina's coast has been under way since.