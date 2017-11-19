Zimbabwe’s Mugabe sacked as ruling party’s leader, given deadline to step down as president

Robert Mugabe’s Zanu-PF party has voted to remove the Zimbabwean president from the party’s leadership role after a meeting in Harare on Sunday. Emmerson Mnangagwa, the former vice president fired by Mugabe two weeks ago, was chosen to replace him. The same motion also expelled Mugabe’s wife, Grace Mugabe, from her chair of the party’s women’s league. Speaking at a televised news conference, cyber security minister Patrick Chinamasa added that Mugabe has until noon on Monday to step down from the presidency or face impeachment. The 93-year-old has led Zimbabwe since 1980, which throughout his controversial rule has seen periods of extreme hyperinflation, attacks on white farmers, and claims of human rights abuses. The elderly statesman was placed under house arrest by the military on Wednesday.