Ankara bans LGBT-related events due to ‘public sensitivity’

Exhibitions and public performances of cinema, among other cultural events, related to lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender and intersex issues have been prohibited in the Turkish capital, Ankara, according to the governor’s office.

“Starting from Nov. 18, 2017, concerning our community’s public sensitivity, any events such as (LGBT) cinema, theatre, panels, interviews, exhibitions are banned until further notice in our province to provide peace and security,” Sunday’s governor’s office statement reads.

Earlier this month, Turkish authorities banned a German LGBT film festival which was scheduled to take place in the capital from November 16 to 17. The decision was justified on grounds of public safety and the risk of terrorism.



