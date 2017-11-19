Failed distress calls detected, likely from missing Argentine sub – Defense Ministry

The Argentinian Defense Ministry says it has detected seven failed "satellite calls," likely originating from the missing submarine the ARA San Juan. The submarine, with 44 crew members on board, has been lost since Wednesday, with an extensive search operation under way. The satellite calls detected by the Defense Ministry lasted from four to 36 seconds, and were made late Saturday morning and early afternoon, the ministry said in an emailed statement, cited by Reuters. Their exact location is now being traced with the help of an unidentified US company.