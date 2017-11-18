Israel fires tank shell at Syrian forces in Golan Heights

The Israeli Defense Forces said they shelled the Syrian positions on the northern side of the Golan Height with tank fire in a “warning” to Syria, as it accused Damascus of violating a 1974 ceasefire agreement by carrying out construction work in the area. "In response, the IDF complained to UNDOF (the UN Disengagement Observer Force) and fired a warning shot towards the area using a tank," the IDF spokeswoman said, as cited by AFP. The shelling reportedly occurred near the Druze village of Hader. Earlier this month, Israel vowed to provide assistance to the village after a spillover fire incident, that reportedly led to casualties among the residents.