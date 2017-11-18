Man shot at, detained after shouting 'Allahu akbar' at Spanish-French border

A man believed to be of Moroccan origin has been detained in Spain after he reportedly behaved suspiciously and failed to obey authorities' instructions at a border crossing with France. The incident happened early on Saturday morning, Catalan media reported. The man was driving a car and going to cross the border when he was stopped by security forces. He then allegedly locked himself in the car and started shouting "God is greatest" in Arabic. When he eventually exited the vehicle, the man reportedly put his hand in a pocket despite instructions to keep his hands in sight, forcing the guards to shoot. He was injured in the leg and hospitalized. The incident is now being investigated by local authorities.