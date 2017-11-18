Lebanese PM Hariri arrives in Paris – TV

Prime Minister Saad Hariri has arrived in France from Saudi Arabia, Lebanese TV reported on Saturday. Hariri earlier wrote on Twitter that he was “on the way” to the airport. The Lebanese PM shocked the world earlier this month by unexpectedly flying to Riyadh and announcing his resignation, with the Lebanese people suspecting foul play on the part of the Saudis. Many eyebrows were raised on November 3, when Hariri boarded a flight from Beirut to Saudi Arabia, and announced his resignation the next day, in Riyadh. Hariri pointed to the “regional interference” of Iran and Hezbollah as the main reason for his decision. The politician also said he feared assassination. Saad’s father, former Prime Minister Rafik Hariri, was killed in a massive truck bombing in 2005.