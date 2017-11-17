FM Bassil says Lebanon wants to preserve good relations with Saudi Arabia

Lebanese Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil said in Moscow on Friday that his country’s sovereignty is not for sale. Beirut will respond to any attempts at outside interference, RIA Novosti quoted him as saying. Bassil, who held a meeting with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, also said that Lebanon wanted to preserve good relations with Saudi Arabia despite the resignation of Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri. Bassil expects Hariri to return to the country following his visit to France.