Serbia, US paratroopers hold four-day joint exercises

American and Serbian paratroopers have held joint exercises in Serbia, AP reported. On Friday, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic attended the last day of the four-day drills that included joint jumps by Serbian and US parachutists from two US Air Force C-130J Hercules transport planes close to the capital, Belgrade. Vucic said the joint exercise “enhances partnership and friendship that was not always seen in the past.” Russia opposes the Western military alliance’s expansion into Eastern Europe, while Belgrade has claimed military neutrality.