Russia floats out 4th Borei-class strategic nuclear submarine ‘Prince Vladimir’

The first modernized Project 955A strategic nuclear submarine, the ‘Prince Vladimir,’ has been floated out at the Sevmash Shipyard in northern Russia, TASS reported Friday. The development and the construction of the series of Project Borei-A strategic missile-carrying underwater cruisers and the eventual development of Project Borei-B submarines with the subsequent construction of fifth-generation nuclear-powered subs are “aimed at fulfilling the task of maintaining the armament and equipment of the groupings of strategic submarines in the Pacific and Northern Fleets at a high level,” Russian Navy chief, Admiral Vladimir Korolyov, was quoted as saying.