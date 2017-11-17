EU leaders to agree on 20 ‘social standards’ to woo voters

EU leaders will proclaim a set of 20 “social rights” on Friday in a bid to make the EU more appealing to voters and counter Euroskeptic sentiment, Reuters said. The set of social rights, supported by all EU governments, spells out what the EU believes are the foundations of fair and well-functioning modern labor markets and welfare systems. The standards encompass principles ranging from equal access to jobs, to fair working conditions and wages, and social protection and unemployment benefits.