NATO military officer fired for using picture of Erdogan in ‘enemy chart’

NATO has fired a military officer who used pictures of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the founder of the Republic of Turkey, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in an “enemy chart” during a drill in Norway, private broadcaster NTV said, citing a statement from the alliance. Erdogan earlier said that Ankara had withdrawn 40 soldiers from a NATO military exercise in Norway, after Ataturk and himself were depicted as “enemies,” Hurriyet Daily News reported.