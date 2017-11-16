14 killed as minibus crashes into logging truck in central Russia

Fourteen people, including a teenager, have lost their lives in a road accident, which happened during heavy snowfall in the Mari El Republic in central Russia, Governor Aleksandr Evstifeyev said. The driver of the shuttle bus was likely to blame for the crash as the man attempted an overtake maneuver in the oncoming lane, but ended up hitting a logging truck he wanted to bypass. “The blow was so heavy that the Mercedes minibus was thrown off the road,” Evstifeyev said. According to the governor, the van was equipped with studded snow tires and the quality of the road was also good in the area.