Mistrial for Senator Menendez, jury deadlocked on all counts

A "hopelessly deadlocked" jury has forced federal judge William Walls to declare a mistrial in the process against Senator Bob Menendez (D-New Jersey). "I find that you are unable to reach a verdict and that further deliberations would be futile and there is no alternative but to declare a mistrial," Walls said after talking to jurors on Thursday. Menendez was charged with conspiracy, bribery, and fraud and faced decades in prison if convicted. The Department of Justice has not said if and when new charges will be filed.