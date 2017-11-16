ISIS lost 95% of ‘caliphate’ – US-led coalition

Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS/ISIL) has lost 95 percent of the cross-border “caliphate” it declared three years ago in Iraq and Syria, the US-led coalition said. “More than 7.5 million people have now been liberated from IS,” Washington’s envoy to the coalition, Brett McGurk, said late Wednesday after a meeting in Jordan. McGurk added that the group’s finances are now “at their lowest levels to date,” AFP reports. The envoy insisted that flows of foreign IS fighters into Syria have “nearly stopped,” and that jihadists are increasingly being picked up as they cross borders.