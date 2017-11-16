Russian embassy in UK slams ‘unfounded accusations’ of alleged Brexit interference

The Russian embassy in the UK has responded to London’s accusations of Moscow’s alleged meddling in other states’ affairs. In a foreign policy speech on Monday, Prime Minister Theresa May accused Russia of aggressive policies “to sow discord in the West,” but a day later said that her accusations were not related to the UK. “We asked relevant universities… to send us the source materials,” the Russian embassy’s spokesperson said. “We absolutely do not accept unfounded accusations, which, by the way, lead to a loss of confidence in London also on the part of foreign partners.” The spokesperson said that “in view of the anti-Russia campaign that emerged” after May’s speech, the embassy has a lot of questions to such documents, Sputnik reported.