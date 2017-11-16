Russia to host summit on Syria with Iran, Turkey officials - Kremlin

Russia will host a Syrian summit on November 22 involving officials from Iran and Turkey, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday. The meeting will be held in the Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi. Turkish state media also reported on Thursday that President Vladimir Putin will host his Turkish and Iranian counterparts, Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Hassan Rouhani, for talks on Syria, according to AFP. The meeting is the first such three-way summit, and comes as Ankara, Moscow and Tehran co-operate on ending the war in Syria. The three states are sponsoring peace talks in the Kazakh capital Astana, and are also implementing a plan for de-escalation zones in Syria.