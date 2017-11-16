Lebanon’s Hariri accepts invite to come to France – diplomat

Lebanon’s Saad al-Hariri has accepted an invitation to come to France, Reuters reported, citing a French diplomatic source. However, the arrival date in Paris is not known yet. The source was confirming earlier comments made by Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian in Riyadh. A source close to Hariri said on Thursday that the former Lebanese prime minister is expected to leave Saudi Arabia for France within 48 hours. Hariri is expected then to flying home to Beirut to officially submit his resignation.