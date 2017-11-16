Puigdemont to lead party in Catalonia election

Carles Puigdemont will repeat as his party’s top candidate in a regional election next month, AP reports. The deposed leader of Catalonia and its secession movement is now fighting extradition to Spain from Belgium. Puigdemont told El Punt-Avui television that he “is finishing” a slate of candidates for the parliamentary election called by Spain’s prime minister. The slate, under the name “Together for Catalonia,” will include both members from his Democratic Party of Catalonia and independents without a background in politics. Puigdemont wants to lead the campaign from Brussels.